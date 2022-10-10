Kyiv, other Ukraine cities hit as Putin orders revenge for Crimea bridge

"THEY ARE TRYING TO DESTROY US"

The Kremlin was humiliated two days ago when a blast damaged Europe's longest bridge, which it had built after it seized and annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014. Ukraine, which views the bridge as a military target sustaining Russia's war effort, celebrated the blast without officially claiming responsibility.

With troops suffering weeks of setbacks on the battlefield, Russian authorities have been facing the first sustained public criticism at home of the war, with commentators on state television demanding ever tougher measures.

Monday's strikes tore a huge crater next to a children's playground in one of central Kyiv's busiest parks. The remains of an apparent missile were buried, smoking in the mud.

More volleys of missiles struck the capital again later in the morning. Pedestrians huddled for shelter at the entrance of Metro stations and inside parking garages.

Germany said a building housing its consulate in Kyiv had been hit in Monday's strike, though it had not been used since the war started on Feb 24. The European Union condemned Monday's "barbaric and cowardly attacks" on Ukraine, among a chorus of denunciations from Western countries.

By mid-morning, Ukraine's defence ministry said Russia had fired 81 cruise missiles, and Ukraine's air defences had shot down 43 of them.

Security camera footage showed shrapnel and flames engulfing a glass-bottomed footbridge across a wooded valley in the city centre, one of Kyiv's most popular tourist sites. One pedestrian could be seen running from the blast. Reuters later saw a huge crater below the bridge, damaged but still standing.

"They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app. "The air raid sirens do not subside throughout Ukraine."

Zelenskyy later filmed a video message on a mobile phone on an empty central Kyiv street. He said the strikes had two main targets: Energy infrastructure and people.

"Such a time and such targets were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible," he said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal promised to restore utilities as quickly as possible. Officials reported that power was down in Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv and nearby Poltava.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted: "Putin's only tactic is terror on peaceful Ukrainian cities, but he will not break Ukraine down. This is also his response to all appeasers who want to talk with him about peace: Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles."

Olena Somyk, 41, sheltered with her 6-year-old daughter, Daria, in an underground garage where hundreds of other people waited for the all-clear. She had reached Kyiv earlier in the war after fleeing through Russia and across Europe from the Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson.

"Really, I think they did this because they are bastards," said Somyk. Putin, she said, "is a small angry man, so we don't know what more to expect".