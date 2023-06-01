Kyiv raid kills three shut from shelter, Russian town shelled

KYIV: Moscow's relentless aerial assaults on Ukraine killed another three people on Thursday (Jun 1), including a nine-year-old girl and her mother shut out of a shelter, while shelling in western Russia injured some people and triggered evacuations.

Both sides seem to be trying to sap morale and weaken military capacity ahead of a long-promised Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russia's 15-month-old invasion.

To the world's horror, the war has killed tens of thousands, uprooted millions, shattered Ukrainian cities, and this week brought more drone raids on Russia's capital Moscow.

Ukraine said it shot down 10 ballistic and Iskander cruise missiles in Russia's 18th attack on the capital Kyiv since the start of May. But a nine-year-old girl, her mother and another woman died when rocket debris fell near an air raid shelter they had been trying to enter.

"The entrance was closed, there were already maybe five to 10 women with children," local resident Yaroslav Ryabchuk said in the Desnyanskyi district. "No one opened up for them. They knocked loudly enough ... They tried to enter the shelter, no one opened up for them. My wife died."

Russia denies targeting civilians or committing war crimes but its forces have devastated cities and repeatedly hit residential areas since the Feb 24, 2022, invasion.