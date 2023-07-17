Kyiv reports 'intensified' combat as Putin says counteroffensive failing

KYIV: Ukraine on Sunday (Jul 16) said fighting had "intensified" on the eastern front as Russian President Vladimir Putin deemed Kyiv's counteroffensive a failure.

Putin is yet to decide if Russia will renew the grain deal - expiring late on Monday - that allowed the resumption of Ukrainian exports through the Black Sea, temporarily halted when the invasion began in February 2022.

Ukraine last month began its highly anticipated fightback after stockpiling Western weapons and building up its offensive forces.

It has however admitted difficult battles and called on the United States and other allies to provide long-range weapons and artillery.

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said "the situation has somewhat intensified in the east".

"For two days in a row, the enemy has been actively attacking in the Kupiansk sector in the Kharkiv region. We are on the defence," Malyar wrote on Telegram.

She nevertheless said Ukrainian forces were "gradually moving forward" near the eastern city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces seized in May.

BATTLE FOR BAKHMUT

She said Ukrainian soldiers were advancing south of Bakhmut and trying to hold their positions in the north.

On the front near Bakhmut, a commander of the artillery battalion of the 22nd separate mechanised brigade told AFP he was satisfied with the counteroffensive but said progress was painful.

"Any day that we take back 10, 20, 100 metres is already a big win and achievement," said the commander under the call sign "Bulat".