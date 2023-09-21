Kyiv warns of 'difficult' winter as Russia hits Ukraine cities

KYIV: Ukraine on Thursday (Sep 21) warned that difficult winter months lay ahead after a "massive" Russian missile barrage targeted civilian infrastructure, leaving several dead and wounded in towns across Ukraine.

Russia launched the strikes as Ukraine prepares for a third winter during Moscow's 19-month-long invasion and as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his second wartime trip to Washington.

The fresh attack came as Poland said it would honour pre-existing commitments of weapons supplies to Kyiv, a day after saying it would no longer arm its neighbour in a mounting row between the two neighbours.

Moscow hit cities from Rivne in western Ukraine to Kherson in the south, the capital Kyiv and cities in the centre and northeast of the country.

The attacks killed at least three people in Kherson and wounded many in other parts of Ukraine, with authorities still searching for victims in some cities.

"Difficult months are ahead: Russia will attack energy and critically important facilities," said Oleksiy Kuleba, the deputy head of Kyiv's presidential office. He added that Moscow had targeted "civilian infrastructure" across Ukraine.

Kyiv said there were power cuts across the country - in almost 400 cities, towns and villages - as Russia targeted energy sites, but Ukraine added it was "too early" to tell if this was the start of a new Russian campaign against its energy sites.