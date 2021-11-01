Trial to open in killing of two anti-racist protesters in US

WASHINGTON: A highly sensitive trial is set to open on Monday (Nov 1) in the United States in the case of a young man accused in the shooting deaths of two people during one of the tumultuous anti-racism protests that swept the US in the summer of 2020.

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, has said he wanted to help vigilante groups trying to protect the city of Kenosha following riots over a police shooting that left a black man paralysed.

Carrying a semi-automatic rifle, he had opened fire in confusing circumstances, killing two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and badly wounding a third, Gaige Grosskreutz. All three were white.

Arrested not long afterwards, Rittenhouse was charged with five felony counts, including first-degree homicide, before being freed on bail of US$2 million.

That large sum was quickly raised by supporters across the country, including a prominent Donald Trump backer, the pillow company executive Mike Lindell, as well as actor Ricky Schroder.

If convicted during the trial in Kenosha County Circuit Court, Rittenhouse faces a possible life sentence.

The trial, beginning on Monday with jury selection, seems certain to underscore the deep fractures in American society over gun rights and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Prosecutors are expected to depict Rittenhouse as a right-wing extremist who had come to Kenosha with the specific intention of clashing with anti-racism demonstrators.

His own lawyers will say he acted in self-defence, shooting only to protect himself from rioters pursuing him.