Trump calls California leaders 'incompetent' over fire response

LOS ANGELES: US President-elect Donald Trump accused California officials on Sunday (Jan 12) of incompetence over their handling of deadly wildfires raging around Los Angeles.

"The fires are still raging in LA. The incompetent pols (politicians) have no idea how to put them out," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"This is one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country. They just can't put out the fires. What's wrong with them?" he wrote.

The speed and intensity of the blazes ravaging Los Angeles have tested its firefighting infrastructure and given rise to questions and criticism about the state's preparedness.

Hydrants ran dry in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood as it was ravaged by one of the region's five separate fires, while water shortages additionally hampered efforts elsewhere.