National Guard deploys in LA as Trump warns of 'troops everywhere'

LOS ANGELES: Security forces clashed with protesters outside a detention centre in Los Angeles on Sunday (Jun 8) as National Guard troops deployed by President Donald Trump fanned out across the city following two days of unruly protests over raids by immigration agents.

Trump on Sunday vowed the troops would ensure "very strong law and order", while appearing to leave the door open to deploying soldiers in other cities.

The US military said 300 soldiers from the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team had been sent to three separate locations in the greater Los Angeles area, and were "conducting safety and protection of federal property & personnel".

Helmeted troops in camouflage gear and carrying guns were stationed at a federal detention centre in downtown Los Angeles, where they joined Department of Homeland Security forces.

Pepper spray and tear gas were fired into a small crowd - including journalists - as forces moved protesters back to allow a convoy of vehicles to enter the detention centre.