Lack of communications, poor search conditions fuel pessimism over fate of missing Titan submersible: Experts

Associate Professor Eric Fusil from the University of Adelaide told CNA’s Asia First on Wednesday that the entire operation is like “trying to find a needle in a haystack”.

“It's a very wide area. It's pitch black. It's very deep. You do not have any direct ways of communicating with the Titan or finding her. You don't have any GPS (or) any radar (as) nothing with electromagnetic waves works underwater,” he explained.

“You only rely on acoustic sensors. And in terms of being able to see something, you need some spotlights, and you can only see something like maybe within 10m or 20m at best.”

On the chances of survival for those on board, “unfortunately, maybe due to my background, I'm quite pessimistic”, Assoc Prof Fusil said.

CHALLENGES ABOUND

Secretary of the Submarine Institute of Australia Frank Owen said there are various challenges in locating the missing submersible, including finding it and communicating with it to understand the situation.

“It's very, very difficult for them to do this when they haven't heard from them now for some 20 hours. So time is of the essence and time is starting to run out,” Mr Owen told CNA’s Asia Now on Tuesday.