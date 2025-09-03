Landslide wipes out Sudan village, killing hundreds

KHARTOUM: Sudanese authorities, the United Nations and aid groups scrambled on Tuesday (Sep 2) to respond to a devastating landslide in Darfur that buried an entire mountain village and killed hundreds of people.

Heavy rain triggered the disaster on Sunday, flattening the village of Tarasin in the remote Jebel Marra range, according to the rebel Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM) faction that controls the area. UN humanitarian coordinator in Sudan Luca Renda said the death toll was believed to be between 300 and 1,000, though the full scale remains unclear as the site is extremely difficult to access.

VILLAGE WIPED OUT

The SLM faction, led by Abdulwahid al-Nur, said more than 1,000 people were feared dead, with only one survivor pulled from the debris. The survivor is in a coma with multiple fractures and a severe head injury, according to relatives.

Fath al-Rahman Ali Abdelnour, whose father founded Tarasin in the 1980s, told AFP that the village also hosted around 450 displaced people who had fled Sudan’s ongoing war between the army and rival paramilitaries.