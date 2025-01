FBI looks for any link between Tesla explosion and New Orleans attack

LAS VEGAS: The FBI is investigating whether there is any connection between the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas and a New Orleans truck attack that killed 15 people on New Year's Day, officials said.

Gasoline canisters and large firework mortars were packed into the Cybertruck that burst into flames shortly after a driver intentionally drove a pickup truck into crowds celebrating the new year in the French Quarter of New Orleans, according to officials.

The sole occupant of the truck was found dead inside and seven people sustained minor injuries, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

The FBI has identified the person driving the vehicle but was not ready to release that information, FBI special agent in charge Jeremy Schwartz told reporters on Wednesday (Jan 1).

The FBI did not return a request for more information on Thursday.

The incident occurred just hours after a man drove a truck into crowds of New Year's Day revellers in New Orleans, killing 15.