In the last-chance saloon, Boris Johnson survives as UK PM for now

LONDON: For a man who long set his sights on becoming Britain's prime minister, Boris Johnson came dangerously close on Monday (Jun 6) to being ousted by lawmakers tired of defending him and faces a battle to win back the confidence of his party and country.

He survives, just, for now. But he is deeply wounded and even loyal lawmakers who backed him in a confidence vote say he must now change - return to the traditional ideals of the governing Conservative Party, foster unity and lead.

His inbox is daunting. British households face the biggest cost-of-living squeeze since the 1950s, with food and fuel prices rising while wages lag, and travellers are experiencing transport chaos at airports caused by staffing shortages.

The master of political comebacks might struggle this time.

Ed Costelloe, chair of the group Conservative Grassroots who backed Johnson in 2019, said he had got many things right, but had been brought down by the so-called "partygate" scandal over his breaches of COVID-19 lockdown rules.

"Once you face a vote of confidence somehow you are doomed. After that, the vultures start gathering. I think he is in real, real trouble," he told Reuters.

Johnson won the vote 211 to 148, a worse showing than when lawmakers tried to oust his predecessor Theresa May, who won her vote but then resigned six months later.

The confidence vote was a brutal wake up call for a leader whose mandate once seemed unassailable after his promise to "get Brexit done" in 2019 won over voters in parts of the country the Conservatives had never been able to capture and the party's biggest majority in over three decades.

Since then, the list of reasons lawmakers gave for wanting Johnson gone were as varied as they are many, cutting across usual factional lines and making the rebels somewhat uneasy bedfellows.

As reasons why the 57-year-old leader should resign, lawmakers cite anything from "partygate", threats to breaking international law, the defence of rule-breakers at the heart of power, multiple policy U-turns, an initial slow response to COVID-19 to a general lack of respect for his office.

It was perhaps the lack of cohesion in Monday's rebellion that helped save him. But it has left him weakened.