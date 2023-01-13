Late Cardinal Pell wrote secret memo calling Pope Francis' papacy 'catastrophe': Journalist

VATICAN CITY: The late conservative Australian Cardinal George Pell was the author of an anonymous memo condemning Pope Francis' papacy as a "catastrophe" where political correctness held sway while global wrongs were ignored, says the journalist who published it.

Released last year under the pseudonym "Demos" - Greek for populace - the document accuses the Pope of silence on moral issues, including the German Catholic Church's openness to the LGBTQ community, women priests and communion for the divorced.

"Commentators of every school, if for different reasons ... agree that this pontificate is a disaster in many or most respects; a catastrophe," the memo begins.

"Decisions and policies are often 'politically correct', but there have been grave failures to support human rights in Venezuela, Hong Kong, mainland China, and now in the Russian invasion," it adds.

"These issues should be revisited by the next Pope. The Vatican's political prestige is now at a low ebb."

Italian journalist Sandro Magister, a conservative Catholic himself with a long record of leaking authentic Vatican documents, revealed Pell's authorship in his religious affairs blog "Settimo Cielo".

"He wanted me to publish it," Magister told Reuters on Thursday (Jan 12).

Pell, 81, who spent more than a year in jail before being acquitted of sexual abuse allegations in his native Australia, died on Tuesday night in a Rome hospital of heart failure.

Father Joseph Hamilton, Pell's personal secretary, declined to comment on Magister's report, saying in a text message that he was "more preoccupied by my grief".

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said he had no comment.

Pell appeared to like the more liberal-minded Pope Francis personally, but not how he ran the Church. Pope Francis supported Pell privately during the abuse saga and on the day of the acquittal offered Mass for all who suffer unjust sentences.