Latest scandal involving suspected Chinese spy raises fresh questions about UK's Prince Andrew

LONDON: Revelations that a suspected Chinese spy became a confidant of Britain's Prince Andrew have renewed scrutiny of King Charles III's disgraced brother as he heaps new embarrassment on the royal family.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's second, and reportedly favourite, son featured on the front pages of UK newspapers for a third straight day on Sunday (Dec 15) over his links to the unnamed Chinese businessman.

It is the latest humiliation for the 64-year-old whose reputation is already in tatters after settling a US sexual assault case and his friendship with accused child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew withdrew from frontline royal duties in late 2019 after public outrage over a disastrous television interview in which he denied the assault allegations and defended his relationship with Epstein.

Queen Elizabeth II later stripped Andrew of his honorary military titles and patronages, effectively shutting him out of royal life, after he settled the US civil claim without admitting liability.

The latest scandal erupted on Thursday after judges upheld a government ban on the businessman, identified only as H6, from entering Britain.

The tribunal heard that the prince's aide told the suspected spy that he could help in potential dealings with Chinese investors. H6 also received an invitation to Andrew's birthday party.

The judges said the prince's troubles had left him "vulnerable" to exploitation, raising questions about Andrew's role as a non-working royal.

Charles reportedly cut off his younger brother's funding earlier this year, while UK newspapers say he wants to move Andrew out of his current home and into a smaller one.

Writing in the Sunday Times, royal expert Craig Prescott at Royal Holloway University of London said "money remains an issue for Andrew" and his "only obvious source of income is his Royal Navy pension".

The broadsheet, quoting unnamed sources, reported that the prince, also known as the Duke of York, was even considering moving to the Gulf permanently.

Andrew's only comments came on Friday when he said he had "followed advice" from the government and "ceased all contact with the individual after concerns were raised".

"The duke met the individual through official channels, with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed," his office said in a statement.

The story looks set to rumble on, however, amid fears about China's apparent ability to infiltrate the British establishment.