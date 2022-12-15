Logo
World

Latvia's Russia-weary PM Karins gets final nod for government
World

Latvia's Russia-weary PM Karins gets final nod for government

Latvia's Russia-weary PM Karins gets final nod for government

Latvian Prime Minister and candidate Krisjanis Karins addresses Parliament before its vote for a new government in Riga, Latvia, on Dec 14, 2022. (PHoto: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins)

15 Dec 2022 01:00AM (Updated: 15 Dec 2022 01:00AM)
RIGA: A majority in Latvia's parliament on Wednesday voted to confirm the country's proposed coalition government, allowing Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins to stay in power following his win in the October general election.

The centre-right New Unity party headed by Karins, a prominent Russia critic, is supported by the conservative National Alliance and the United List of smaller parties for a slim majority.

A total of 54 members in the 100-seat parliament supported the new Karins government, which is expected to remain a leading voice alongside Baltic neighbours Lithuania and Estonia in pushing the European Union for a decisive stance against Russia.

About 37 votes were cast against the new government.

The election outcome showed falling support for parties traditionally popular with Latvia's Russian-speaking minority which makes up about a quarter of the country's population of 1.9 million.

Source: Reuters/ec

