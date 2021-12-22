Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Liftoff of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, designed to peer farther than ever into the universe, has been delayed until Christmas Day at the earliest, due to poor weather at the launch site on South America's northeastern coast, the space agency said on Tuesday (Dec 21).

The 24-hour weather delay at the Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana follows a two-day postponement from an earlier Dec 22 targeted launch window caused by electronic communications difficulties between the launch vehicle and its payload, according to NASA.

Encapsulation of the powerful infrared telescope inside the cargo bay of an Ariane 5 rocket was completed on Dec 17. The rocket is now poised for blastoff between 7.20am and 7.52am EST (1220-1253 GMT) on Saturday.

If all goes according to plan, the US$9 billion instrument will be released from the rocket after a 26-minute ride into space. It will then take the Webb telescope a month to coast to its destination in solar orbit roughly 1 million miles from Earth - about four times the distance from the moon.

By comparison, Webb's 30-year-old predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, orbits the Earth itself from 340,000 miles away.