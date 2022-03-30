Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Lavrov makes first China visit since Ukraine war
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Lavrov makes first China visit since Ukraine war

Lavrov makes first China visit since Ukraine war

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is visiting China for the first time since his country's invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: POOL/AFP/Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV)

30 Mar 2022 12:10PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 12:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in China on Wednesday (Mar 30) in his first visit to the key ally since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine last month.

In a post on its Weibo social media account, the Russian embassy in Beijing confirmed Lavrov had landed in the eastern city of Huangshan, posting photos of delegates descending from a plane and being met by health officials in hazmat suits.

Lavrov will attend a series of meetings hosted by China to discuss ways to help Afghanistan. Diplomats from the United States and the Taliban-led country's neighbours are also expected to attend.

But Russia's bloody assault on Ukraine is likely to loom large over proceedings.

Unlike many Western nations, China has refused to condemn the invasion and has lagged behind many other countries in providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Beijing has said Foreign Minister Wang Yi will collectively meet with representatives at the meeting, but it is not clear whether he will meet one-on-one with Lavrov.

Related:

Source: AFP/fh

Related Topics

Russia China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us