Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Lavrov says Russia wants list of weapons that can never be deployed in Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Lavrov says Russia wants list of weapons that can never be deployed in Ukraine

Lavrov says Russia wants list of weapons that can never be deployed in Ukraine

A man walks through the site of a blast targeted at the TV tower, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Mar 2, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Umit Bektas)

03 Mar 2022 02:48AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 02:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday (Mar 2) that Moscow remained committed to the demilitarisation of Ukraine and there should be a list of specified weapons that could never be deployed on Ukrainian territory.

"Specific types of strike weapons must be identified which will never be deployed in Ukraine and will not be created," Lavrov said in an interview with Al Jazeera, the text of which was published on his ministry's website.

Lavrov said Russia recognised President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Ukraine's leader and welcomed as a "positive step" the fact that Zelenskyy wanted to receive security guarantees.

"Our negotiators are ready for the second round of discussing these guarantees with Ukrainian representatives," he said.

Zelenskyy said in an interview on Tuesday that Russia needed to halt its bombing of Ukraine before further talks could take place. He called for security guarantees, but from NATO and not from Russia.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us