Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Le Pen calls French election loss a 'brilliant victory'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Le Pen calls French election loss a 'brilliant victory'

Le Pen calls French election loss a 'brilliant victory'

Promising to 'carry on' her political career, the 53-year-old vowed that she would 'never abandon' the French after losing with around 42 per cent of the vote. (Photo: AFP/Christophe Archambault)

25 Apr 2022 06:29AM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 06:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen hailed her score in presidential elections on Sunday (Apr 24) as a "brilliant victory", despite her projected defeat to Emmanuel Macron.

Promising to "carry on" her political career, the 53-year-old vowed that she would "never abandon" the French after losing with around 42 per cent of the vote to Macron's roughly 58.

"The ideas we represent have reached new heights ... this result itself represents a brilliant victory," she told a crowd of supporters at an election-night party.

She joined other challengers eliminated in the first round in calling for a new effort to hinder the president's second term at June parliamentary polls.

"This evening, we launch the great battle for the legislative elections," Le Pen said, saying she felt "hope" and calling on opponents of the president to join with her National Rally (RN) party.

Both candidates had sought to rally supporters of hard-left chief Jean-Luc Melenchon to their side in the second-round run-off, after he came close to edging Le Pen out of the showdown with incumbent Macron.

Le Pen managed to win over a razor-thin majority of working-class voters to her cause, an election-day survey of almost 6,000 people by pollsters Opinionway found, while Macron enjoyed a comfortable lead among other social categories.

Her strong showing Sunday was another illustration of the erosion of the traditional "republican front" of mainstream voters against France's far right.

Related:

Source: AFP/ec

Related Topics

France Marine Le Pen

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us