Le Pen warns France at risk of 'social explosion' over pensions reform

PARIS: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen warned on Tuesday (Mar 21) that President Emmanuel Macron was pushing the country to the verge of a "social explosion" with his highly contested pensions reform.

"Consciously the government is creating all the conditions for a social explosion, as if they were looking for that," Le Pen told AFP in an interview, adding that she would not help "extinguish the fire" of public anger over the legislation.

Speaking at her parliamentary office, Le Pen said she had told Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne last September that she would not try to rein in her supporters if Macron forced the changes through parliament without a vote, as he decided to do last Thursday.

"I'm not going to take part a second time in extinguishing the fire that you have started," she said, referring to the government.

Le Pen said she had already played the role of "firefighter" in 2019 during the so-called "Yellow Vests" revolt against Macron when protesters clashed repeatedly with police, blocked roads and rioted in Paris.

Amid widespread outrage about the way in which the pensions law is being pushed through, police arrested nearly 300 people overnight on Monday-Tuesday as protesters burned bins and vandalised property in cities including Paris, Dijon and Strasbourg.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday there had been 1,200 spontaneous demonstrations around the country since last Thursday, while 94 police officers had been injured.