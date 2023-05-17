Leaders of wider Europe unite against Russia

REYKJAVIK: A year after kicking Russia out of the Council of Europe (CoE) over its war in Ukraine, the leaders of the 46-nation pan-continental rights body gathered on Tuesday (May 16) in Iceland to take an initial step towards a future prosecution of Russian leaders.

The main thrust of the summit - only the fourth in the CoE's seven-decade history - was to create a "register of damages" which would record evidence to be used in a special court that Ukraine and several of its Western allies want to see created.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was to address the leaders by videolink, organisers said.

The day before, Zelenskyy had wrapped up a whirlwind tour of major European capitals with Berlin, Paris and London all pledging to step up arms deliveries to Kyiv.

The promises, which deepen a military arrangement between the West and wartime Ukraine, came ahead of an expected Ukrainian offensive against Russian forces in coming weeks.

The Council of Europe's mission is to promote human rights, democracy and rule of law in its member states, which include all 27 European Union nations plus Britain, Turkey, Western Balkan countries, Georgia and Armenia.

Russia was kicked out of the CoE in March 2022, because of its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said as he arrived to represent his country that the creation of a registry of damages was "the first real step on our path to find solutions" to make Russia "compensate all these atrocities and damages".

He said he hoped ultimately to see "Russian crimes on a political level and militarily will be punished".

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said that in the Reykjavik summit "a big topic will be the accountability of Russia for the crime of aggression it is constantly committing by waging war in Ukraine".

The United States - represented at the summit in an observer role - said it too supported creation of such a register, as did Britain and other countries.

"I hope very much that more countries will join this club," said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.