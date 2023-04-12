Leaked US documents cast doubt on Ukraine's military capacity

WASHINGTON: The United States has serious concerns about Ukraine's ability to make significant gains in an upcoming counteroffensive, as well as Kyiv's capacity to keep defending against Russian strikes, according to a Tuesday (Apr 11) report and documents reviewed by AFP.

The documents are part of a trove of highly sensitive material that has been posted online, sparking a US criminal investigation into a breach the Pentagon says poses a "very serious" risk to national security.

Ukraine is expected to launch an attack on invading Russian troops in the spring - its first major military push of the year.

But one top secret document said tough Russian defences and "enduring Ukrainian deficiencies in training and munitions supplies probably will strain progress and exacerbate casualties during the offensive", the Washington Post reported.

A document reviewed by AFP - this one marked "secret" - details the dire state of Ukrainian air defences, which have been instrumental in protecting against Russian strikes and preventing Moscow's forces from gaining control of the skies.

Ukraine's international supporters have worked to beef up the country's air defences, providing a mix of cutting edge and older technology to create multi-layered defences that protect against attacks at different altitudes.

But the February 2023 document - the authenticity of which could not immediately be confirmed - said that 89 per cent of Ukrainian medium and high-range air defences was made up of SA-10 and SA-11 Soviet-era systems that could soon run short of ammunition.

Based on munitions use at the time, the document projected that Ukraine's SA-11s would be out of missiles by late March, and its SA-10s by early May.