At least 10 people killed in bus accident in Australia
At least 10 people killed in bus accident in Australia

Emergency workers man a roadblock near the town of Greta following a bus crash in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, on Jun 12, 2023. (Photo: AP/Mark Baker)

12 Jun 2023 06:26AM
SYDNEY: At least 10 people died and 11 were injured after a bus rolled off a ramp at a roundabout in the Hunter region in Australia's New South Wales state, police said on Monday (Jun 11).

Eighteen passengers were uninjured in the accident that occurred around 11.30pm on Sunday near the town of Greta, about 180km northwest of Sydney.

The driver of the bus, a 58-year-old man, has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the crash has began, police said.

Source: Reuters/ec

