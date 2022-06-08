At least 17 killed in train derailment in central Iran

TEHRAN: At least 17 people were killed and dozens injured on Wednesday (Jun 8) when a train derailed near the central Iranian city of Tabas after hitting an excavator beside the track, state media reported.

The train was on its way from the northeastern city of Mashhad to the central city of Yazd with 348 passengers on board when it careered off the track in the desert at 5.30am local time.

"Seventeen people are dead and 37 of the 86 injured people have been transferred to hospital," emergency services spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi told state television.

"The number of the dead may rise as some of the injured are in critical condition," he said, adding that "24 ambulances and three helicopters had been dispatched to the scene."

Tabas is located in South Khorasan province, roughly 900km by road from Tehran.

The deputy head of Iran's state-owned railways, Mir Hassan Moussavi, told the state broadcaster that the train was carrying 348 passengers.

It "derailed after hitting an excavator" that was near the track, he said.

Some of the injured were airlifted to hospital by helicopter, state television footage showed.

Rescue teams inspected the overturned carriages as onlookers gathered nearby, pictures posted by the ISNA news agency showed.

One of the pictures showed a yellow excavator on its side by the track.

Five of the train's 11 coaches came off the rails, the Iranian Red Crescent's head of emergency operations, Mehdi Valipour, told state television.