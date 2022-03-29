At least 3 killed in rocket strike on government building in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine: At least three people were killed and 22 wounded on Tuesday (Mar 29) when a Russian rocket hit the regional administration building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, Ukrainian emergency services said.

In an online post, it said 18 of the wounded had been pulled from the rubble by rescue workers who continue to work at the scene.

An image showed a large hole in the side of the building. On Tuesday, Reuters witnesses saw the destruction from a distance and ambulances and fire engines heading to the scene. The area was cordoned off by Ukrainian authorities.

AFP journalists on the scene in the aftermath of the attack said the bodies of two people were pulled from debris.

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine's southern ports including Kherson, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Mariupol as they try to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea and establish a land corridor from Russia to Crimea, the peninsula Russia seized in 2014.

"They destroyed half of the building, got into my office," the local governor Vitaliy Kim said.

AFP footage showed a tall, grey administrative building, with a large section torn away and debris littering nearby streets.

"Most (people) miraculously escaped - eight civilians are now under the rubble and we hope that (they) will be pulled out," Kim said, adding that three military personnel were also trapped.