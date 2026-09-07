At least 5 killed in Amazon Prime Air cargo plane crash in Miami

CHICAGO: At least five people died when an Amazon Prime Air cargo flight overran a runway and crashed while landing at Miami International Airport on Sunday (Sep 6), prompting the closure of all runways and taxiways, local officials said.

Prime Air Flight 7598 overran the airport's diagonal runway just before 2pm EDT (2am Singapore time, Monday morning) and struck multiple vehicles on the ground, officials said during a news conference on Sunday afternoon.

Amazon and the Miami-Dade Aviation Department earlier confirmed that an incident occurred as the plane was trying to land.

Five people were also injured in the crash, including three who are in critical condition, officials said.

All runways and taxiways at the Miami airport were closed as of 3pm EDT. Travellers should "expect significant delays and potential cancellations", US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on X.