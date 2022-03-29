At least 7 killed in rocket strike on government building in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine: At least seven people were killed and 22 wounded on Tuesday (Mar 29) when a Russian rocket hit the regional administration building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
"As far as we know now seven people were killed, 22 were wounded, and people are still going through the rubble," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the Danish parliament.
An image shared by local governor Vitaliy Kim showed a large hole in the side of the building.
On Tuesday, Reuters witnesses saw the destruction from a distance and ambulances and fire engines heading to the scene. The area was cordoned off by Ukrainian authorities.
AFP footage showed a tall, grey administrative building, with a large section torn away and debris littering nearby streets.
"They destroyed half of the building, got into my office," Kim said.
Russian forces have attacked Ukraine's southern ports including Kherson, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Mariupol as they try to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea and establish a land corridor from Russia to Crimea, the peninsula Russia seized in 2014.
"I was having breakfast in my apartment," Donald, 69, from Canada, told AFP journalists in Mykolaiv.
"I heard a whoosh, then a boom and my windows rattled".
"It's scary. We have been lucky here in Mykolaiv. We haven't had that many explosions in the centre of the city," the retired Canadian postal worker with Ukrainian residency added.
Mykolaiv is a key city on the road to Odessa, Ukraine's biggest port, and its capture would represent a serious gain in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched in late February.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour. It denies targeting civilians. Ukraine and the West say Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked war.