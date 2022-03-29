At least 7 killed in rocket strike on government building in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine: At least seven people were killed and 22 wounded on Tuesday (Mar 29) when a Russian rocket hit the regional administration building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"As far as we know now seven people were killed, 22 were wounded, and people are still going through the rubble," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the Danish parliament.

An image shared by local governor Vitaliy Kim showed a large hole in the side of the building.

On Tuesday, Reuters witnesses saw the destruction from a distance and ambulances and fire engines heading to the scene. The area was cordoned off by Ukrainian authorities.

AFP footage showed a tall, grey administrative building, with a large section torn away and debris littering nearby streets.

"They destroyed half of the building, got into my office," Kim said.

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine's southern ports including Kherson, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Mariupol as they try to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea and establish a land corridor from Russia to Crimea, the peninsula Russia seized in 2014.