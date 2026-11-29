KYIV: At least nine civilians across Ukraine were reported killed on Saturday (Nov 28), while Russia said it had downed a near-record number of Ukrainian drones during the night.

Seven people were killed and seven others wounded in a Russian attack on an enterprise in Nizhyn, in Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region, the State Emergency Service reported on Saturday. It said the rescue operations there finished on Saturday following the attack the previous day.

In Russian-occupied Ukraine, two people died and two others were wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck a hospital vehicle in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, Kremlin-installed authorities there said on Saturday.

“A drone attacked an official vehicle belonging to the Vasylivka Central District Hospital. As a result of the strike, a nurse and a driver were killed. Two others sustained injuries of moderate severity,” the Russian-installed local health ministry said. It added the hospital’s chief physician was among those hurt. The hospital is near the front line.

Zaporizhzhia is one of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow has formally annexed and tried to fully occupy.