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At least five killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon despite ceasefire
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World

At least five killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon despite ceasefire

At least five killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon despite ceasefire

Smoke billowing from southern Lebanon following an Israeli strike is seen from Nabatieh in southern Lebanon on Jun 19, 2026. (File photo: Reuters)

20 Jun 2026 02:31PM
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DUBAI: At least five people were killed in Israeli airstrikes and drone attacks in southern Lebanon on Saturday (Jun 20), Lebanese state media reported, just hours after a ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group took effect.

State news agency NNA said Israeli warplanes and drones carried out a series of strikes across the Nabatieh area overnight and into Saturday morning, destroying residential buildings and homes, while Israeli artillery shelled Nabatieh and its outskirts before dawn.

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to the ceasefire on Friday following an escalation in hostilities in Lebanon, according to a United States official.

A senior Israeli official and two Hezbollah sources confirmed the agreement to Reuters. The US official said the truce was to begin at 4pm local time (1pm GMT) on Friday.

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

Middle East conflict Israel Lebanon
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