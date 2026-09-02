At least four people killed in Iran when a US strike hit a house where a wedding was taking place

WASHINGTON: The US launched new air strikes on Iranian targets on Tuesday (Sep 1), in a move that threatened to reignite the six-month-old conflict that has driven global energy prices higher and weighed heavily on President Donald Trump's popularity at home.

The Iranian Red Crescent said that four people including a child were killed and over 50 people were wounded, while attending a wedding in the south.

"Following a US missile attack, shrapnel hit a residential home in the city of Kuhestak, in Sirik county of Hormozgan province, where a wedding celebration was taking place," the Red Crescent said in a post on X.

"More than 50 people were injured and four people, including a young child, were martyred."

A video shared by an Iranian government account showed extensive debris and damage at what it said was the site of the wedding in Sirik following the US strike, with people heard screaming in the background.

The strikes followed a weekend exchange of fire - the first since July - and after two tankers were hit on Monday leaving the Strait of Hormuz, the global oil supply waterway that Iran has effectively closed to shipping.

Tehran remained defiant, warning that it would prevent oil from being exported from the Gulf, despite a threat by Trump to hit Iran hard, in response to the renewed Iranian strikes, and a warning from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that Washington was about to impose new sanctions.

Trump has repeatedly vowed over the course of the conflict to unleash new attacks on Iran but has not always followed through. Bessent last week said he would significantly escalate economic sanctions against countries that do business with Iran, though Washington has not revealed specifics about that plan.

Neither threats of strikes nor new economic sanctions appear to have materially changed the position of Tehran, which has been under heavy economic sanctions for half a century.