Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

At least one dead, several injured in southern Spain church stabbing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

At least one dead, several injured in southern Spain church stabbing

At least one dead, several injured in southern Spain church stabbing

Police work next to the body of a man killed in Algeciras, southern Spain, on Jan 25, 2023. (Photo: Nono Rico/Europa Press via AP)

26 Jan 2023 04:59AM (Updated: 26 Jan 2023 05:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID: A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing of several people at a church in southern Spain, with at least one person killed, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday (Jan 25).

The man, who was described by some media as wielding either a machete or a samurai sword, allegedly attacked churchgoers in San Lorenzo parish in Algeciras, a port city in the southern province of Cadiz.

"The facts are being investigated and analysed, but it is not yet possible to determine the nature of the attack," the ministry said in a statement.

A police spokesperson declined to provide further details.

According to initial reports by local media, the parish priest was among the injured and is in serious condition.

El Mundo newspaper reported that four people had been injured in the attack.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Spain

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.