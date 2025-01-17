At least US$10 billion needed to rebuild Gaza health system: WHO

"We welcome this news with great relief, but also with sorrow that it has come too late for those who have died in the conflict," he said.



He also voiced "caution, given that we have had false dawns before, and the deal has not yet been confirmed".



While the mediators said the deal was due to take effect on Sunday, Tedros urged the sides not to wait.



"If both sides are committed to a ceasefire, it should start immediately," he said. "The best medicine is peace".