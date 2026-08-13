Trump's spokesperson Karoline Leavitt to step down

WASHINGTON: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who earned a reputation for acid putdowns of journalists, is to step down, US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday (Aug 12) adding she would remain a senior advisor.



Leavitt, 28, the youngest ever US presidential top spokesperson, has been a fiercely loyal Trump defender, delivering fluent and aggressive performances at often combative press briefings.



"Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family," Trump said on social media.



"Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party."



In May, Leavitt announced the birth of her second child - a girl named Viviana - just days after delaying her maternity leave following an alleged assassination attempt on Trump when a gunman tried to storm the White House correspondents dinner.



Her departure, just weeks after returning to the job, comes as Trump faces steadily sinking poll numbers and the Republican Party risks defeat in the November midterm congressional elections.



"I am thankful to the President for entrusting me with the distinct privilege of speaking on his behalf at the White House podium," Leavitt said on social media as her departure was announced.



"I have relished holding the liberal media accountable and ensuring the American people hear the truth about President Trump’s successes."



Leavitt wrote that after returning to the White House after the birth of her daughter, "I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve" while devoting the attention needed as press secretary.