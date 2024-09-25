Lebanese take refuge in shelters after long trips fleeing Israeli bombing

HOPES TO RETURN

"After they bombed a place nearby we decided to do the same thing and we had no choice except to get on the motorbike with my wife and daughter," he told AFP, adding that the trip took seven hours.



Dozens of meals and bottles of water began to arrive, with scouts and volunteers from the Amal movement, a Hezbollah ally, handing them out to families.



Rami Najem, an Amal media official who is also with the group's emergency committee, was watching as people registered the names and needs of the displaced.



"Around 6,000 people came to this centre between 6:00 pm last night and 6.00am this morning," he told AFP.



The displaced, some of whom had simply gathered in the streets or squares, were being distributed across several centres and given mattresses, said Najem, adding that the needs were enormous.