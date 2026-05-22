Lebanon army says soldiers loyal after US sanctions one over alleged Hezbollah links

BEIRUT: Lebanon's military said on Friday (May 22) its soldiers were loyal to the institution after the US announced sanctions that included an officer accused of sharing information with Hezbollah.

The sanctions came after the US hosted three rounds of direct talks between Lebanon and Israel aimed at ending the war that began after Hezbollah attacked Israel on Mar 2 and determining the future of relations between the two countries.

The sanctions include Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, three Hezbollah lawmakers and a former minister and two figures from the Hezbollah-allied Amal movement.

They also target army colonel Samir Hamadi, and Khattar Nasser Eldin, a general security officer, marking the first time that officers are sanctioned in Lebanon.

The US accused them of "obstructing the peace process in Lebanon".

The army said that "all officers and members of the military institution are performing their national duties with utmost professionalism, responsibility, and discipline".

It emphasised that "the loyalty of military personnel is solely to the military institution and the nation", also saying it was not informed of the sanctions beforehand.

Washington said Hamadi, the army's intelligence head in Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, and Nasser Eldin, the national security chief in the general security service, "shared important intelligence" with Hezbollah "during the ongoing conflict".

A general security statement affirmed its trust in its personnel, adding that if any "employee is found to have leaked any information outside the institution ... they will be subject to fair legal and judicial accountability".