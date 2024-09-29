Lebanon army makes plea for 'unity' after Nasrallah's killing

BEIRUT: Lebanon's army on Sunday (Sep 29) warned Lebanese against actions that would disturb public order in the crisis-hit country after Israel's killing of Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the powerful Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

The army in a statement said it "calls on citizens to preserve national unity and not to be drawn into actions that may affect civil peace at this dangerous and delicate stage", following the massive Friday strike that killed Nasrallah and as Israeli attacks continue.

"The Israeli enemy is working to implement its destructive plans and sow division among Lebanese," the army statement added.

Tiny Lebanon has long been divided along sectarian lines and witnessed a devastating 1975-1990 civil war.

Hezbollah, the Shiite Muslim movement that wields great power in Lebanon and whose military might is widely believed to dwarf Lebanon's armed forces, has drawn criticism from some Lebanese politicians over its decision to open a "support front" against Israel over the Gaza war nearly a year ago.

A Lebanese army official told AFP troops had been deployed since Saturday in Beirut, where thousands have sought refuge from intense Israeli raids on Lebanon's south and east and on Hezbollah's south Beirut bastion.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged Lebanese "to come together" to preserve civil order.

"Our national responsibility at this historic and exceptional moment requires setting aside political differences," he said on Saturday, after cutting short a New York trip.