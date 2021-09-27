Lebanon blast probe suspended for second time

BEIRUT: The lead investigator into the deadly 2020 Beirut port blast suspended his probe on Monday (Sep 27) after an ex-minister he has called in for questioning requested his removal, a Lebanese court official said.

In a second such suspension, Tarek Bitar will pause blast investigations until a court votes on whether to replace him in response to a complaint filed last week by ex-interior minister Nohad Machnouk, the official said on condition of anomity.

Machnouk is one of a raft of top officials suspected of negligence ahead of the port explosion that killed more than 200 people on Aug 4 last year.

If removed, Bitar would be the second investigator to be sacked since the explosion amid widespread accusations of obstruction by Lebanon's political barons, who have largely dodged interrogation.

"Bitar has paused his investigation and all procedures linked to the case pending a ruling by the court of appeals," the official said.