Lebanon building damage in latest Israel war estimated at US$1.38 bn: survey

BEIRUT: Direct damage to buildings in south Lebanon in the latest war between Israel and Hezbollah is estimated at around US$1.38 billion, a UN agency and a Lebanese research centre said Monday (Jun 22).



"In total, 11,095 buildings were completely destroyed, impacting 17,891 housing units, while 2,242 buildings sustained partial damage ... and 9,311 buildings incurred minor damage," the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Lebanon's government-linked National Council for Scientific Research (CNRS) said.



It cited a "rapid building-level damage assessment" in the country's south which compared satellite imagery from late April, nearly two months into the latest war, with those from October 2025, meaning it does not cover the latest weeks of the conflict.



"Findings indicate that direct damage to buildings in south Lebanon is estimated at US$1.38 billion," the statement added.



Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East conflict on March 2 by launching rocket fire at Israel in support of its backer Iran.



Israel responded with heavy airstrikes and a ground invasion, and its troops are operating inside a strip of border territory around a dozen kilometres deep inside Lebanon, where they have been carrying out extensive demolition and bulldozing operations.