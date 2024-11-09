Buried for 14 hours after Israeli strike, Lebanese toddler makes recovery

"PSYCHOLOGICAL SCARS"

Signs of the violence were apparent even at the hospital in Sidon where Ali was rushed to following the strike on Sarafand.



The toddler, under a medically induced coma after doctors amputated his right hand, has since been transferred to a medical facility in the capital Beirut where he is due to undergo pre-prosthetic surgery.



"Ali was sleeping on the couch at home when the strike hit. He is still asleep today... were are waiting to complete his surgeries before waking him up," said the relative Hussein Khalifeh.



Other family members were also fighting to stay alive after the Sarafand strike.



One of Khalifeh's nieces, 32-year-old Zainab, was trapped under the rubble for two hours before being rescued and transferred to the nearest hospital, said the man.



It was there that she was later informed that her parents, her husband and three children, aged between three and seven, had all been killed.



The strike left her with only one, severely injured eye.