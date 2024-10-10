Lebanon facing 'catastrophic' situation as 600,000 displaced: UN

"We are not targeting civilians. But at the same time, if we will find Hezbollah activities or intention to launch rockets into Israel, we will do what any other country would do about it," said Israel's ambassador to the UN Danny Danon.



Israel's ground forces crossed into Lebanon on Sep 30 in response to Hezbollah rocket and artillery attacks over the past year that have forced tens of thousands of Israelis out of their homes in border areas.