Lebanon holds local polls in first vote since Israel-Hezbollah war

BEIRUT: Lebanon on Sunday (May 4) began the first stage of long-delayed municipal elections, the first vote since a devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah and after a new national government was formed.

Polls opened at 7am (12pm, Singapore time) for voters in the Mount Lebanon district, a heavily populated area with mixed political and religious affiliations that includes Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold that was heavily damaged by Israeli strikes.

"We have come to exercise our right and have our voices heard," said Hashem Shamas, 39, a Hezbollah supporter, after voting in south Beirut's Shiyah neighbourhood.

According to the interior ministry, 9,321 candidates including 1,179 women are running in the Mount Lebanon district.

Lebanon is supposed to hold municipal elections every six years, but cash-strapped authorities last held a local ballot in 2016.

President Joseph Aoun emphasised the vote's importance to "give confidence to the people and internationally that Lebanon is rebuilding its institutions and is back on the right track".

Aoun was elected in January and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam formed a government the following month, ending a more than two-year vacuum as Lebanon's balance of power shifted following the Israel-Hezbollah war.

The new authorities have promised reforms in order to gain the trust of the international community, as well as unlock billions in bail-out funds amid a five-year economic crisis. They have also vowed a state monopoly on bearing arms.

Hezbollah was left badly weakened in more than a year of hostilities with Israel, with a slew of commanders, including the group's longtime chief, Hassan Nasrallah, killed and its strongholds pummelled in the south and east and in south Beirut.