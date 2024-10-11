Lebanon calls for 'immediate' ceasefire in Israel-Hezbollah war

BEIRUT: Lebanon urged the United Nations on Friday (Oct 11) to demand an "immediate" ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, nearly three weeks into a war that has killed 1,200 people and displaced more than a million others.

The call came after Israel appeared to target Hezbollah's security chief in air strikes on Beirut that killed 22 people, the deadliest on the centre of the capital since the conflict erupted.

The raid came as Israel prepared to observe Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar which begins on Friday, though troops will continue operations against Hezbollah and Hamas.

In Israel, from sundown on Friday until nightfall on Saturday, markets will close, flights will stop and public transport will halt as most Jews fast and pray on the Day of Atonement.

In a televised address, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the foreign ministry would ask the UN Security Council to issue a resolution calling for a "full and immediate ceasefire".

Calling for the Lebanese army and peacekeepers to be the only armed forces deployed in the south of the country, he said that "Hezbollah is in agreement on this issue" - though the group has yet to comment on his speech.

Iran-backed Hezbollah is heavily armed and controls large swathes of Lebanon, and successive Lebanese governments have failed to subdue it.

Hezbollah has fought Israel numerous times in recent decades, while the weak Lebanese military has been mostly unable to deploy in many areas under the militants' control.

After a year of cross-border fire, Israel escalated its strikes on Hezbollah strongholds and sent ground troops into south Lebanon, in a bid to secure its northern border.

The war has killed more than 1,200 people since Sep 23, according to an AFP tally of Lebanese health ministry figures, and displaced more than a million others.

The worst-affected areas are home to majority Shiite Muslims, where Hezbollah built its support base by providing protection and services in a state long wrecked by sectarianism and corruption.

But Christian villagers near the border have also been trapped in the crossfire.

"When Israel bombards, it flies over our heads. And when Hezbollah fires back, it also whizzes by above," Christian Joseph Jarjour told AFP by phone from the border village of Rmeish.

"We're peaceful, we don't have any weapons. We've never liked war," he said.