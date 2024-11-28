Amid mass destruction by Israel, displaced Lebanese rush home after ceasefire

BEIRUT/TYRE: The cars began lining up at daybreak, snaking their way slowly through narrow lanes lined with collapsed buildings. A truce had finally ended hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, and residents of Beirut's suburbs were itching to go home.

With mattresses stacked atop their cars and yellow Hezbollah flags fluttering out of some of their windows, thousands of people displaced by months of fierce bombardment on the capital's southern suburbs dashed back to their homes in the first hours after a ceasefire came into force.

The residential and commercial neighbourhoods had been upended by Israeli strikes, including in the final hours before the halt to hostilities began.