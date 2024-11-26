Israel to decide on ceasefire as US says deal 'close'

BEIRUT: Israel's security cabinet was preparing to decide whether to accept a proposed ceasefire in its war with Hezbollah, an official said Monday (Nov 25), as the White House announced it believed a deal to end the fighting in Lebanon was "close".



The United States, European Union and United Nations have all been actively pushing in recent days for a truce in the long-running hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, which flared into all-out war in late September.

Lebanon says at least 3,768 people have been killed in the country since October 2023, most of them in the past few weeks.



Speaking on condition of anonymity, an Israeli official told AFP that the country's security cabinet "will decide on Tuesday evening on the ceasefire deal".



US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby expressed optimism over the prospects for a truce but said talks were ongoing.



"We believe we've reached this point where we're close," Kirby told reporters, adding "we're not there yet".



The United States repeatedly voiced optimism over talks on reaching a truce in the Gaza war this year but Israel is still bombarding the Palestinian enclave as it battles on the second front in Lebanon.



France, which alongside Washington has spearheaded efforts towards a Lebanon truce, on Monday reported "significant progress" in talks on a ceasefire. The French presidency urged Israel and Hezbollah to "seize this opportunity".