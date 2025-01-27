Lebanese try again to return to southern border villages

BURJ AL MULUK, Lebanon: South Lebanon residents accompanied by the army tried to return to their villages on Monday (Jan 27), official media and AFP correspondents reported, a day after Israeli fire killed more than 20 people in the area.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that Lebanon had agreed to an extension of the ceasefire deal between Hezbollah and Israel until Feb 18, after the Israeli military missed Sunday's deadline to withdraw.

An AFP correspondent saw dozens of vehicles carrying families headed towards border towns, a day after hundreds of residents tried unsuccessfully to return to their homes.

Lebanon's health ministry said that fresh "Israeli enemy attacks while citizens attempt to return to their towns" had wounded two people on Monday in the village of Bani Hayyan, including a child.

In the village of Burj al-Muluk, an AFP photographer saw dozens of men, women and children gathering in the morning behind a dirt barrier, some holding yellow Hezbollah flags, hoping to reach the border town of Kfar Kila, where the Israeli military is still deployed.

In the city of Bint Jbeil, an access point for many border villages, Hezbollah supporters were distributing sweets, water and images of former chief Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike in September.

Others handed out stickers celebrating the "victory from God" as women held pictures of slain Hezbollah fighters.