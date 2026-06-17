Lebanon president says negotiations with Israel 'independent' of US-Iran deal

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Wednesday (Jun 17) that his country's negotiations with Israel in Washington were independent of the United States-Iran deal to bring an end to the Middle East conflict.

Lebanon and Israel have been holding direct talks in Washington since April, seeking to end the hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah and separate their conflict from the wider regional war.

But the announcement on Monday of the US-Iran deal, which Iran and mediator Pakistan say includes Lebanon, has reshuffled the cards.

"The assurances we have received, and what we insist on, is that Lebanon's path in the negotiations is independent, though we are certainly for a ceasefire and for any country that helps us, including Iran," Aoun said, according to a statement from his office.

But "interference in Lebanese affairs is not permitted", he added.