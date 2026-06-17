Hezbollah chief says Lebanon at 'pivotal' moment after US-Iran deal

Aoun expressed hope that next week's fifth round of talks "will be more positive, particularly considering the US administration's great interest in Lebanon".



"The Lebanese state is sovereign in its decision-making, and for the first time, it is the one conducting the negotiations, and nobody is negotiating for us," he said.



"I reassure the Lebanese that nobody is tying us to any other country, and any settlement will be through us, not at our expense," he added.

Qassem urged Lebanese authorities not to "agree with Israel on its demands interfering in our internal affairs".



"Everything linked to organising our domestic situation, whether the issue of weapons or the economy, or the national security strategy or defence strategy ... it all must be completely outside the negotiations. This we discuss internally," he said.



"In any negotiation, the main demand must be Lebanon's sovereignty," he added.



Lebanese authorities say Israeli attacks since March have killed more than 3,800 people and displaced more than one million others.