Lebanon, Israel to hold new talks in US as ceasefire nears end

WASHINGTON: Lebanon and Israel are to hold new peace talks in Washington starting on Thursday (May 14), as their latest ceasefire - considered to still be in place despite hundreds of deaths in Israeli strikes - nears its end.

Israel's military said it was striking Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon on Thursday after warning residents of several towns and villages there and in the country's east to evacuate. It also said a Hezbollah drone fell in Israeli territory, wounding several civilians.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Israeli airstrikes on the south and east, including in areas not covered by the warning, a day after the health ministry said intense raids killed 22 people, eight of them children.

Lebanese and Israeli representatives last met on Apr 23 at the White House, where US President Donald Trump announced a three-week ceasefire extension and voiced optimism for a groundbreaking agreement between the countries, which have technically been at war for decades.

Trump at the time made the bold prediction that during the three-week extension, he would welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to Washington for a historic first summit between the countries.

The summit did not happen, with Aoun saying a security deal and an end to Israeli attacks were needed before such a landmark meeting.

Hezbollah lawmaker Ali Ammar on Thursday reiterated his group's rejection of the direct talks, saying they amounted to "free concessions" to Israel.

The ceasefire, which began on Apr 17, lasts through Sunday.

ONGOING STRIKES

Still, Israeli strikes have killed more than 400 people during the truce, according to an AFP tally of health ministry figures.

Israel has vowed to keep pursuing attacks against Hezbollah, the Shia armed group and political movement backed by Iran's ruling clerics.

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war on Mar 2 with rocket fire at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes days earlier.

"Anyone who threatens the State of Israel will die because of his actions," Netanyahu said last week after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs killed a senior Hezbollah commander.

A Lebanese official told AFP that the country would seek "the consolidation of the ceasefire" during the talks in Washington.

"The first thing is to put an end to the death and destruction," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.