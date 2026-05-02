Lebanon says 12 killed in Israeli strikes on southern town

"FEAR FOR THEIR LIVES"

Hezbollah claimed a series of attacks on Israeli troops and sites in southern Lebanon on Friday, saying they were in response to Israeli ceasefire violations.



The group drew Lebanon into the Middle East war in March with rocket fire at Israel to avenge the US-Israeli killing of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei.



Lebanon's health ministry on Friday raised the toll from Israeli strikes since Mar 2 to more than 2,600 dead, including 103 emergency workers and paramedics.



The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' under-secretary general for national society development and coordination, Xavier Castellanos, said that when Lebanese Red Cross volunteers go on a mission, "they fear for their lives".



Two Lebanese Red Cross paramedics are among those killed in Israeli strikes.



"That a person that is trying to save lives, is trying to alleviate human suffering, might be targeted, might be killed ... this is something that I found absolutely unacceptable," Castellanos told reporters near Beirut.