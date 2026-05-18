Lebanon president says he will do the 'impossible' to stop war with Israel

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Monday (May 18) that he would do the "impossible" in order to stop the war with Israel, after a ceasefire and direct talks between the countries failed to end the fighting.

Aoun's comments came as the Israeli army carried out a series of strikes in south Lebanon, while Hezbollah said it had struck a military target in northern Israel.

Since the start of the ceasefire on Apr 17, Israel has continued to launch strikes, carry out demolitions and issue evacuation orders in south Lebanon, saying it is targeting Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has also maintained its operations against Israeli forces in south Lebanon and northern Israel.

"The framework that Lebanon has set for the negotiations consists of an Israeli withdrawal, a ceasefire, the deployment of the army along the border, the return of the displaced, and economic aid," Aoun said in a statement on Monday.

"My duty, based on my position and my responsibility, is to do the impossible, and to choose what is least costly, in order to stop the war against Lebanon and its people," he added.

Last week, the truce was extended for 45 days following a third round of talks between Lebanese and Israeli representatives in Washington, discussions which Hezbollah is opposed to.

But the ceasefire has failed to stop the violence, with Hezbollah on Monday saying it had fired a drone at a military target in northern Israel.

The target was "an Iron Dome platform belonging to the Israeli enemy army" based in a military encampment in northern Israel, Hezbollah said, referring to Israel's air defence system.

The attack was a response to Israeli "violations" of the ceasefire, it added.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported a series of Israeli strikes across the south.

The Israeli military also issued an evacuation warning for three southern Lebanese towns.

The attacks came a day after Israeli strikes killed seven people in Lebanon, including a member of the group Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the country's northeast, far from the Israel-Lebanon border.