Lebanese and Israeli envoys to meet as Israel presses war on Hezbollah

JERUSALEM: Israeli and Lebanese envoys will meet in Washington on Tuesday (Apr 14) as Israel presses its war on Hezbollah, a diplomatic milestone overshadowed by conflicting agendas with Israel ruling out a ceasefire and demanding that Beirut disarm the Iran-backed group.

The meeting comes at a critical juncture in the crisis in the Middle East, a week into a fragile ceasefire between the United States, Israel and Iran.

The parallel war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon has been a complicating factor in Pakistan's mediation to end the wider conflict.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to attend the meeting between Israeli ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, and his Lebanese counterpart, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, at 11am (11pm, Singapore time), a State Department official said.

It marks a rare encounter between representatives of governments that have remained technically in a state of war since Israel was established in 1948.